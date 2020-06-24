National Pension Service Buys 107,635 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,509,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,635 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in General Electric were worth $83,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 155,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Argus reduced their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of GE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. 4,683,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,469,872. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08, a PEG ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

