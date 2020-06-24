National Pension Service Buys 20,016 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,795,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $130,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.05. 151,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,759. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

