National Pension Service Buys 24,116 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,116 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $129,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 20,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

