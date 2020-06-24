National Pension Service Buys 25,555 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Altria Group worth $87,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Shares of MO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.37. 4,194,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,714,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

