National Pension Service Buys 28,696 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.3% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $384,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $18,035,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,900,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,055,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,179. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

