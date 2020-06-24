National Pension Service Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,722,313 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 75,743 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.7% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Comcast worth $196,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Comcast by 6,072.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Comcast by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. 8,676,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,091,760. The company has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

