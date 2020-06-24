National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Broadcom worth $112,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 532.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.64. 968,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,767. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.51. The company has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Charter Equity raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.06.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total value of $931,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,809 shares of company stock worth $41,955,987. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

