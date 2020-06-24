National Pension Service Has $104.09 Million Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Canadian National Railway worth $104,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $636,605,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,491,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,146,000 after acquiring an additional 894,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.72.

CNI stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.03. 23,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,324. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $96.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

