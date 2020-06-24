National Pension Service Has $111.65 Million Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,724,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Enbridge worth $111,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 112.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $30.08. 174,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

