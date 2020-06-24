National Pension Service Has $112.16 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

National Pension Service raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 515,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in American Tower were worth $112,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,860,000 after buying an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in American Tower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in American Tower by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,318 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $11.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.60. 109,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $269.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.58 and its 200-day moving average is $236.99.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

