National Pension Service Has $115.04 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $115,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.59. 3,837,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,018,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $181,819.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,520.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,955 shares of company stock worth $3,176,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

