National Pension Service Has $127.64 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Paypal worth $127,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,247,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Paypal by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,602,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,034,000 after buying an additional 8,872,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paypal by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,500,000 after buying an additional 2,775,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Paypal by 628.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,090,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,315,000 after buying an additional 2,666,505 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,445,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,721,157. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $175.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

