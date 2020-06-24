National Pension Service Has $137.03 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,412 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.09% of Oracle worth $137,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,944,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,200,989,000 after buying an additional 886,375 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after buying an additional 1,466,231 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.71. 956,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,854,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

