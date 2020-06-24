National Pension Service Has $144.80 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of salesforce.com worth $144,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,528. The stock has a market cap of $172.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,029.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $6,799,676.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $74,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,655 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,341.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 521,959 shares of company stock worth $89,228,202 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

