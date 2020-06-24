National Pension Service Has $145.68 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $145,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $2,882,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,164,427 shares of company stock worth $175,530,418. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.31. The company had a trading volume of 105,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,366. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average of $141.92. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $167.43. The stock has a market cap of $151.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

