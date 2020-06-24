National Pension Service Has $183.51 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,639 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Adobe worth $183,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $429.95. 142,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.41. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $446.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,740,621. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

