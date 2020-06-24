National Pension Service Has $80.17 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $80,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT traded down $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.16. The stock had a trading volume of 194,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.68.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

