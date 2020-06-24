National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $79,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,118,000 after purchasing an additional 199,395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 728,316.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,705 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,699 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.31.

Shares of VRTX traded down $5.73 on Wednesday, reaching $290.07. 56,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,207. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $299.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total transaction of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at $20,706,287.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total transaction of $26,751,063.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

