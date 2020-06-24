National Pension Service Purchases 11,787 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

National Pension Service lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of UnitedHealth Group worth $267,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,447,000. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $9.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $287.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,335. The company has a market capitalization of $282.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

