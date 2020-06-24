National Pension Service Purchases 14,172 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Tc Pipelines worth $81,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.79.

NYSE TRP traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,869. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

