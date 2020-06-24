National Pension Service Purchases 2,793 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Tesla worth $97,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total value of $474,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,572 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $40.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $961.66. 8,338,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,659,721. The stock has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,084.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $868.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $654.07. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,027.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

