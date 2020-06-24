National Pension Service Purchases 91,768 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,920,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,768 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 0.9% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of AT&T worth $260,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

Shares of T stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. 46,027,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,655,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

