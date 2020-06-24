National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,004,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,449 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Cisco Systems worth $196,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,499,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,049,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

