National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Citigroup worth $113,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 683.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 208,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.49.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.64. 15,768,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,701,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

