Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 100.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,494 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of Tredje AP fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura increased their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.68. 190,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,789,228. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $474.01. The firm has a market cap of $205.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $433.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

