New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 3.9% Higher

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)’s share price rose 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.32, approximately 312,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,085,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

NGD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.55 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $1.25 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of New Gold by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 43,627,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after buying an additional 4,483,657 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $2,961,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 2,169.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,516,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,405,230 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,954,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 1,492,253 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,675,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 1,247,659 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

