Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 195,237 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.79.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,385,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,544. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

