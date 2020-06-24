Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,362 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $44,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $99.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,151. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nike from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.16.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

