Noked Capital LTD Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Noked Capital LTD increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 131.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Noked Capital LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Noked Capital LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,617.85.

Amazon.com stock traded down $14.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,750.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,908. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,783.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,353.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.15, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,477.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,095.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

