Noked Capital LTD Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.4% of Noked Capital LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,753,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,042,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $225.51. 7,838,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,093,957. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $571.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $151.85 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

