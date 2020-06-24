Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.58. Novan shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 855,959 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Novan alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Novan Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novan by 3,149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.