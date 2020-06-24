NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,894,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $762,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $572,319,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 848.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $493,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $55,241,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.89.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.00. 9,168,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,809,103. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $232.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,725 shares of company stock valued at $45,466,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

