NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $425.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.89.

NVIDIA stock traded down $7.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $370.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,545,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,305,654. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $380.00. The company has a market cap of $232.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 18,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.21, for a total transaction of $6,761,566.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,021,467.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.55, for a total value of $8,479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,043,837.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,291 shares of company stock valued at $60,707,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

