Ocado Group (OCDO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ocado Group (LON: OCDO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/22/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a GBX 2,230 ($28.38) price target on the stock.

6/11/2020 – Ocado Group had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/11/2020 – Ocado Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/11/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/11/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

5/29/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,255 ($28.70) price target on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 932 ($11.86) to GBX 1,088 ($13.85). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – Ocado Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.18) price target on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,725 ($21.95) to GBX 2,225 ($28.32). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 700 ($8.91). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,150 ($14.64) to GBX 1,350 ($17.18). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

4/28/2020 – Ocado Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,635 ($20.81) to GBX 1,725 ($21.95). They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Ocado Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of Ocado Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,987 ($25.29). 1,529,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion and a PE ratio of -67.59. Ocado Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 994.01 ($12.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,249 ($28.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,007.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,467.12.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

