OneLedger (OLT) 1-Day Volume Hits $120,425.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $1.48 million and $120,425.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.69 or 0.05190532 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002657 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012660 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,682,236 tokens. OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex, UEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

