Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,463 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 124.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.97. 68,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,027. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.96.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

