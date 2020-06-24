Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,995 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 159.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Waters by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $7.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,717. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.30 and its 200 day moving average is $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

