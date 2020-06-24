Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 193,689 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 478.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,689 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of The Western Union worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Western Union during the first quarter worth about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 260,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of The Western Union from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

