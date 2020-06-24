Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 61,194 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 61,194 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 284,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,030,219. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

