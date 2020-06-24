Optimal Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,804 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $11.25 on Wednesday, reaching $429.30. 2,101,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,210. The company has a market capitalization of $211.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $446.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.41.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,223 shares of company stock worth $11,740,621. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.