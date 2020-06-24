Optimal Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 112.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $294.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

