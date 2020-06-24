Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 100,186 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 116.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 100,186 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 294,173 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 128,549 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 65,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

COP stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. The company had a trading volume of 231,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,644,265. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

