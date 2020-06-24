Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,396 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 483.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 63,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 137,846 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 53.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. 13,642,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,871,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.