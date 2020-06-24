Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 469,367 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,367 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,102,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.