Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 93.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after buying an additional 842,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $125,937,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.78.

APD traded down $5.60 on Wednesday, hitting $233.49. 602,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,133. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.47 and a 200-day moving average of $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

