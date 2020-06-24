Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 88.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,003.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,745 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Synopsys by 46,721.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 31.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $77,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,578 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,235.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,917 shares of company stock worth $22,340,644. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS stock traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.81. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $197.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

