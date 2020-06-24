Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 211.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,582 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 0.7% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 26,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $180.77. 18,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.62. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $195.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

