Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 222.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVR by 76.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,482.00.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey bought 75 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NVR traded down $68.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,202.00. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,400.76. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,043.01 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $47.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 191.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

