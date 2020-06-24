Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $10.68 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 129.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,576 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs comprises about 1.0% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.92. 121,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,361. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.86.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

