Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 13,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 176,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.75. 2,377,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,352. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

